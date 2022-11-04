Getting Out The Vote

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP's UNIVERSAL MUSIC ALL TOGETHER NOW FOUNDATION and its Task Force for Meaningful Change are once again promoting voting in AMERICA with its "Use Your Voice" voter registration and education program and the "Pull Up To The Polls" program to provide transportation to polling places. The label is also closing its U.S. offices on ELECTION DAY this year and moving forward to encourage employees to vote and volunteer in election activities.

The "Use Your Voice" campaign includes the "Use Your Voice and Vote About It" content series featuring UMG artists and offering an online voter hub, along with student voter mobilization led by voter organization HEADCOUNT, LGBTQ+ voter education with GLAAD, a content series on election stress and mental health with the MENTAL HEALTH COALITION and ANXIETY AND DEPRESSION ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA, and an election protection hotline. "Pull Up to the Polls," this year in partnership with VOTO LATINO, the NAACP, and the YMCAm, includes both registration and transportation to the polls.

EVP/Corporate Social Responsibility, Events and Special Projects SUSAN MAZO said, "UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, through its Task Force for Meaningful Change and the UNIVERSAL MUSIC ALL TOGETHER NOW FOUNDATION, works towards meaningful positive change by partnering with organizations and tapping our passionate network of artists and music lovers to join together for a common cause. We are proud to work with our partners both internally and externally to ensure all eligible voters have the resources they need to cast an informed vote."

"Voting is an essential component to promote a free and fair democracy that gives every individual the right to address their policy interests and concerns, particularly for marginalized communities disproportionately challenged with the opportunity to vote," said Task Force for Meaningful Change SVP/Exec. Dir. Dr. MENNA DEMESSIE. "It's vital that we provide solutions for any barrier that prevents someone from voting, particularly transportation, which is also a logistical hurdle for many working-class voters. We're grateful to our partners for providing rides to the polls to ensure everyone gets to vote."

HEADCOUNT Sr. Dir./Artist Relations LISA DELUCA added, "HEADCOUNT is so grateful to UMG for their continued support alongside some of the world's biggest artists. Encouraging young people to use their voice is imperative to our democracy and can make a true difference in this critical midterm election year."

