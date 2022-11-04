Spencer (Photo: Rachel Deeb)

Rising Country and Americana star BRITTNEY SPENCER has signed with ELEKTRA, and celebrated that news by releasing her first project for the label TODAY (11/4), a three song EP titled “if i ever get there: a day at BLACKBIRD STUDIO.” The project, recorded at the NASHVILLE studio referenced in the title, is a first look at a full-length debut album she is currently recording with producer DANIEL TASHIAN.

The project’s lead single is a cover of THE CHICKS’ “Cowboy Take Me Away.” The set also includes two original songs, “better as friends,” penned by SPENCER and HAILEY WHITTERS, and “a hundred years,” which she co-wrote alongside ASHLEY RAY and SEAN McCONNELL.

“We were instantly moved by BRITTNEY’s astounding talent and infectious spirit as soon as we met her,” said ELEKTRA Sr. Mgr./A&R BREANNA DUNCAN. “She has a natural ability to connect with listeners with her brilliant vocal delivery, and her gift at capturing emotions through her songwriting is just remarkable. BRITTNEY SPENCER is an absolute gem in the music scene, and we couldn’t be more excited that she has chosen ELEKTRA as her label home.”

“Last month, I spent a day at BLACKBIRD STUDIO recording a live EP,” SPENCER shared on her socials. “These three songs are some of my favorites to perform live, and they reflect a lot of where my head and heart have been lately – a little sad girl fall, a little gleeful nostalgia. I’ve been touring with some of my absolute heroes …. and just being a person feeling my way through my ever-changing, stupid life. Still, writing and creating music has been my honest guide, my emotional safety and my best companion this year, my album is close to finished now! In the meantime, I hope you enjoy this musical timestamp my friends and I made at BLACKBIRD.”

The BALTIMORE native independently released her breakout single, “Sober & Skinny,” in 2021. She is repped by ACTIVIST ARTISTS MANAGEMENT, UTA for booking and SHORE FIRE MEDIA for publicity.

