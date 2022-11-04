Launching Today at 5p

iHEARTMEDIA's Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108)/MINNEAPOLIS - ST. PAUL flips to holiday music today (11/4), at 5p for the Twin Cities community. On-air personalities LEE VALSVIK, ADAM WEST and JEFF OLSEN will continue to host the station’s programming.

This coincides with Downtown MINNEAPOLIS changing its lights to red and green across buildings, tunnels, and bridges, including the LOWRY AVENUE BRIDGE, IDS CENTER, CAPELLA TOWER, and NICOLLET MALL.

VALSVIK said, “We are excited to bring back Holiday Music to KOOL 108, as our listeners crave it each year. Everyone deserves some holiday cheer and we’re thrilled to celebrate the holidays with the Twin Cities community.”

Take a listen on the stations website, or iHEARTRADIO.COM.





