Lineup Announced

AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON announced the lineup for this year's annual TEN MAN JAM on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3rd. The event, happening DECEMBER 8th, will feature: ELI YOUNG BAND, ASHLEY COOKE, ELVIE SHANE, INGRID ANDRESS, BRETT YOUNG, JOSH ABBOTT BAND, CAROLINE JONES, FRANK RAY, KOLBIE COOPER and JIMMIE ALLEN.

The only way to get tickets to the show is to win your way in on THE BULL on air and online, or at ticket stops made all around the city.

This year's event will benefit THE 100 CLUB OF HOUSTON, which has been helping the families of police and firefighters since 1953 and supports 32 of the counties that surround the HOUSTON area. They've contributed more than $22 million to the families of first responders who been killed in the line of duty or seriously injured. At this year's show, there will be a silent auction and a live auction for autographed memorabilia, vacations an more.

