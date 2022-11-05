Carter (photo: s_bukley / Shutterstock.com)

According to VARIETY, TMZ, and numerous other sources, singer AARON CARTER, younger brother to BACKSTREET BOYS star NICK CARTER, passed away this SATURDAY (11/05) at his home in LANCASTER, CA.

The pop/rap singer had hits in the 90s with “Crush On You,” as well as hit singles from the albums "I Want Candy" and "Aaron's Party." VARIETY reports: "CARTER got his start in music by landing a record contract after serving as the opener for the BACKSTREET BOYS in 1997. His debut studio album, featuring the hit track 'Crush On You,' went gold in DECEMBER 1997, launching him into the spotlight at a young age."

CARTER had a history of drug abuse and several stints in rehab. Cause of death is under investigation -- his body was found in the bathtub. CARTER is also survived by his 11-year-old son, PRINCE.

A representative of CARTER declined official comment but indicated that a statement was forthcoming from family and management.

« see more Net News