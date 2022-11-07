Gray, Romeo

NASHVILLE-based fair and festival talent buying agency ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC. has acquired a majority stake on event marketing firm GRAYSCALE ENTERTAINMENT MARKETING for an undisclosed price. TIM GRAY will remain CEO of GRAYSCALE and will add the title of VP/Marketing for ROMEO.

ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP Pres. R.J. ROMEO called the deal “a milestone in REG’s 68 year history and a large stride towards further strengthening our market position and providing superior value and services for our clients."

ROMEO added that GRAY's “reputation, leadership, and vision played a large part in this decision. It was clear early on in our discussions that we shared a similar vision and passion for our work. REG has been looking to further expand our services and solution offerings but were quietly searching for the right partner. TIM shares our vision, adds value to our company, and is an extraordinary leader. TIM and his team have a goal driven focus, a positive and people first culture, excellent business acumen, and deliver exceptional results. These values mirror REG’s core values and add to our mission of helping our clients produce successful concerts. GEM’s expertise will strengthen our ability to provide quality marketing services, sell more tickets, and deliver results for all REG and non-REG events they touch. I am excited to integrate TIM and the GRAYSCALE team into the ROMEO family of companies to help us spin our flywheel just a little bit faster and focus on living our mission of being the best talent buyers and concert producers in the world.”

GRAY said that he is “thrilled" to join ROMEO and said that the combination "positions GRAYSCALE as an undeniable leader in event marketing on a national level." He called ROMEO “a strong, strategic fit for us and the combination of our two companies will drive significant value for both our teams and customers. R.J. and I have a shared vision, leadership style, work ethic, and desire to build a healthy, positive, and development based culture. I feel confident that our service capabilities and results will enhance REG’s turnkey solutions and create an elite portfolio of offerings.

“Together, the value we deliver is richer than anything available previously for either company and will enable our clients to provide superior event experiences. I am proud of our achievements and strongly believe that this is a great move that will benefit our customers and team members while providing an undeniable competitive advantage for years to come.”

