Featuring System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus

The inaugural "Sick New World Festival" will feature headliners SYSTEM OF A DOWN, KORN, DEFTONES and INCUBUS on MAY 13, 2023 at the LAS VEGAS FESTIVAL GROUNDS. The lineup will feature over 50 artists including EVANESCENCE, TURNSTILE, CHEVELLE, PAPA ROACH and more.

Presale tickets will go on sale this FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at 10a (PT). For more info, visit www.sicknewworldfest.com.

« see more Net News