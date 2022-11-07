Linda Chamber Moves Into CEO Role

Following the death of her husband, MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME & MUSEUM COO and Co-Founder LINDA CHAMBERS, has transitioned to the position of CEO. Her late husband, CEO/Co-Founder JOE CHAMBERS, passed away on SEPTEMBER 28, 2022 (NET NEWS 9/30).

The announcement follows the unveiling of the 2022 class of MUSICIANS HALL OF FAME Inductees last week which includes musicians DON MCLEAN, MARTY STUART and THE FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES (CHRIS SCRUGGS, HARRY STINSON, KENNY VAUGHAN, AND MICK CONLEY), RAY STEVENS, and VINCE GILL, plus engineer GEORGE MASSENBURG, and producer JAMES WILLIAM GUERCIO (NET NEWS 10/28).

As JOE said (according to a press release), “The museum wouldn’t exist without LINDA, she allowed me to be as creative as I could be, and she was the business side.” The leadership change took effect NOVEMBER 1st.

In addition to the legendary musicians, producers and engineers mentioned above, The Hall of Fame is honoring Billy F Gibbons at the ceremony on NOVEMBER 22nd with the "Iconic Riff Award" in recognition of the many contributions he’s made to music. Some of GIBBONS’ signature riffs can be heard on ZZ TOP songs like, “Tush,” “Sharp Dressed Man,” and “La Grange.”

CHAMBERS said of GIBBONS, “BILLY F. GIBBONS is such an incredible musician who has influenced generations and genres with his signature riffs. When we got down to picking just one song to honor him for, we were at a crossroads; they’re all so incredible! We’ll reveal our final decision during our ceremony. We hope to see you there!”

The concert starts at 7pm and tickets are available now.

