WDRV (97.1 The Drive)/Chicago Seeks Morning Show Producer
by Ken Anthony
November 8, 2022
HUBBARD RADIO Classic Rock WDRV (97-1 THE DRIVE)/CHICAGO has an immediate opening for an experienced producer for THE SHERMAN & TINGLE morning show.
WDRV Brand and Content Director KEITH HASTINGS said, "This is a huge opportunity to work for HUBBARD, the largest private owner of radio stations in the country, at 97.1 FM THE DRIVE (WDRV), the #1 station in the amazing city of CHICAGO."
Reach out to HASTINGS at keith.hastings@hubbardradio.com or 312-274-1435 and be prepared to present the materials that prove you’re the pro for the job. For more info, click here.