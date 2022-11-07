Big Winner

AUDIOSHAKE swept the SWIMMING WITH NARWHALS competition, winning both the jury and the audience. The third annual MUSIC TECH STARTUP FINAL was held on OCTOBER 26th in SANTA MONICA, CA as part of the annual MUSIC TECTONICS CONFERENCE.

Commented TECTONICS Director Of Music and ROCK PAPER SCISSORS founder/CEO DMITRI VIETZE, “All of our finalists were impressive. They are all addressing urgent needs in the music business, many vital to a better, more sustainable future for artists. However, AUDIOSHAKE’s pitch and business model truly stood out.”

Using proprietary AI, AUDIOSHAKE creates stems, the separate instrumental and vocal tracks that make up a musical recording, helping partners turn them into building blocks for new music experiences. The company’s technological excellence, paired with this vision for a new, more interactive musical future, sets the company apart. AUDIOSHAKE has already managed to partner with major rightsholders such as MERCK MERCURIADIS' HIPGNOSIS SONG FUND and with large music distributors such as CD BABY, as well as with a number of emerging artists who use stems to fuel their creative projects.

Founded by ex-GOOGLE exec JESSICA POWELL, AUDIOSHAKE is the third winner of the MUSIC TECTONICS STARTUP COMPETITION and, coincidentally, all three winners have been women-led companies.

POWELL is pleased to join this group of women building groundbreaking music tech. "We started AUDIOSHAKE to help power the next wave of music experiences and help artists make more money for their work, and we've been overwhelmed by the positive response and customer adoption. I also hope AUDIOSHAKE's SWIMMING WITH NARWHALS win also encourages other female founders to apply to start-up competitions."

Added VIETZE, “MUSIC TECTONICS works to capture some of this incredible creativity and energy, to bring it all together so that the movers and shakers from across industries can trade ideas and make connections they might struggle to forge otherwise. We’re here to support innovators, big and small, as they race toward the future of music.”

