Signing RYCE Publishing

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING CHINA has signed an exclusive, global publishing agreement with RYCE PUBLISHING, the publishing division of RYCE ENTERTAINMENT, one of CHINA’s leading music and entertainment companies.

Spanning a catalog of over 700 songs, the landmark deal will see UMP CHINA exclusively lead global administration responsibilities for some of the country’s all-time best-sellers, and tracks that have helped establish CHINESE POP (C-Pop) as a global force.

Through this new strategic alliance, UMP CHINA will provide global infrastructure and opportunities for RYCE’s writers and artists to reach new audiences around the world. In addition, UMP CHINA will work hand in hand with RYCE PUBLISHING to further expand its roster of songwriters and producers, and the projects available to them, as it continues to establish itself among the region’s leaders.

Also included within the catalog are the GREATER CHINA rights to hundreds of major K-POP hits performed by KOREAN acts including SUPER JUNIOR, EXO-CBX,GOT7, TWICE and more, which have been popular in CHINA over the years.

UMP CHINA Managing Director JOE FANG commented, “We saw the rise of J-POP three decades ago and its massive influence on audiences across ASIA. Now K-POP is a global phenomenon as we all know, and there has been a very key bridging force between these genres in the last two decades. With CHINA rising to become the sixth biggest music market of the world, I believe the time of C-POP is here. RYCE PUBLISHING, with its hybrid talents and border-crossing catalogs, is a central piece of that next bridging force and I’m thrilled that UMPG will play an instrumental role in supporting these future chapters of music history.”

RYCE PUBLISHING Managing Director YUNYUN WANG said, “We hope that everyone respects music copyright. If we could all do that, every artist in the CHINA music market will be motivated to work harder to make decent products, creating a healthy environment for us all.”

RYCE ENTERTAINMENT Founder/CEO DARYL K. FOUNDER said, “Our publishing arm is at the very core of RYCE. It’s our creative hub and where we innovate and create. We protect and promote our writers with a vengeance and we’re excited to continue doing so with UMP CHINA. We’re looking forward to the fruits of our partnership.”

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP ASIA PACIFIC President ANDREW JENKINS added, “I am delighted to welcome RYCE PUBLISHING to the UNIVERSAL family through our new agreement in CHINA for the world. Our best-in-class global administration services combined with the progressive and innovative teams in our UNIVERSAL BEIJING and SHANGHAI offices will provide RYCE PUBLISHING with the best possible partner for their incredible creative vision. Their remarkable creative drive has led to a huge number of hits and great commercial success for RYCE PUBLISHING so far. I look forward to an even more successful future as both companies work together to further build on the global impact of RYCE PUBLISHING in the coming years through this new agreement."

« back to Net News