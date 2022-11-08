October Rankers

PODTRAC has released its OCTOBER 2022 ranking of the top 20 podcast publishers, top 20 podcasts, and top 5 podcast sales networks among participants in its measurement service. iHEARTPODCASTS led all publishers once again, "THE DAILY" led podcasts for the 49th month in a row, and WONDERY remained the leading sales network among those opting into PODTRAC measurement.

16 of the top 20 publishers showed audience increases from SEPTEMBER, while the average unique U.S. monthly audience for the top 20 rose 1% from SEPTEMBER and was up 16% year-over-year, and total global downloads rose 3% month-over-month and increased 31% year-over-year.

The publisher rankings, ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

1. HEARTPODCASTS (725 active shows)

2. WONDERY (210 shows)

3. NPR (49 shows)

4. NEW YORK TIMES (12 shows)

5. NBC NEWS (65 shows)

6. THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY (117 shows)

7. DAILY WIRE+ (14 shows)

8. PRX (108 shows)

9. BARSTOOL SPORTS (98 shows)

10. PARAMOUNT (113 shows)

11. FOX AUDIO NETWORK (93 shows)

12. CNN (58 shows)

13. BLAZE MEDIA (18 shows)

14. PODCASTONE (153 shows)

15. WNYC STUDIOS (30 shows)

16. ALL THINGS COMEDY (67 shows)

17. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (1 show)

18. AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (52 shows)

19. BBC (857 shows)

20. TED (18 shows)

The podcast rankings, which also include only shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows):

1. THE DAILY (last month #1)

2. DATELINE NBC (5)

3. MORBID (2)

4. UP FIRST (3)

5. NPR NEWS NOW (4)

6. THE BEN SHAPIRO SHOW (6)

7. SMARTLESS (9)

8. STUFF YOU SHOULD KNOW (7)

9. PARDON MY TAKE (8)

10. THE DAN BONGINO SHOW (11)

11. MY FAVORITE MURDER (10)

12. THIS AMERICAN LIFE (12)

13. FOX NEWS RADIO HOURLY UPDATE (14)

14. 2 BEARS 1 CAVE WITH TOM SEGURA & BERT KREISCHER (15)

15. SERIAL (13)

16. CNN 5 THINGS (16)

16. THE JORDAN HARBINGER SHOW (14)

17. WAIT, WAIT... DON'T TELL ME! (19)

18. FRESH AIR (20)

19. RADIOLAB (18)

20. HIDDEN BRAIN (21)

The top podcast sales networks, ranked by unique monthly audience and, again, not including networks which did not opt into PODTRAC's measurement system for the full month:

1. WONDERY SALES NETWORK

2. ACAST

3. LIBSYN SALES NETWORK

4. PODCASTONE SALES NETWORK

