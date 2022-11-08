-
Report: Record Labels Looking For TikTok To Pay More And Share Ad Revenue
November 8, 2022 at 7:13 AM (PT)
BLOOMBERG is reporting that the three largest music labels, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, and WARNER MUSIC GROUP, are seeking more cash from TIKTOK in royalties as well as a share of advertising revenue. According to research firm eMARKETER, TIKTOK is on track to make $12 billion in 2022.
Negotiations between the label groups and TIKTOK have been ongoing but private, as agreements are set to expire in the coming months.
BLOOMBERG has more here.