In Talks With Labels

BLOOMBERG is reporting that the three largest music labels, UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP, SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT, and WARNER MUSIC GROUP, are seeking more cash from TIKTOK in royalties as well as a share of advertising revenue. According to research firm eMARKETER, TIKTOK is on track to make $12 billion in 2022.

Negotiations between the label groups and TIKTOK have been ongoing but private, as agreements are set to expire in the coming months.

BLOOMBERG has more here.

