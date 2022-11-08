Not Great For Q3

AUDACY revenues fell 3.8% year-over-year to $317 million in third quarter 2022 as the company's financial woes continue, with a 6% drop in radio revenues more than offsetting a 2% increase in digital revenues to $62.7 million. Operating income dipped from a gain of $29.3 million to a loss of $151.9 million. Net loss widened from $4.8 million to $141 million (-4 to -$1.01/basic and diluted share). The company, which faces possible delisting of its stock as the price remains below $1/share, saw some cash coming in from real estate sales in HOUSTON ($15.6 million) and LAS VEGAS ($40 million, the result of swapping stations there with BEASLEY).

The company also broke down revenue by format, with music stations declining from $166 million to $157 million, Sports down from $75 million to $73 million, and News-Talk off from $50 million to $49 million.

Chairman/Pres./CEO DAVID FIELD said, "Our third quarter revenues declined 3.8% as advertising headwinds impacted company performance. Solid double digit growth in streaming audio and digital marketing solutions were offset by declining radio revenues. Our radio revenues were negatively impacted by our concentration in the country’s largest markets as small to medium market radio outperformed large market radio by 8% during the quarter.

"We remain deeply focused on executing our action plan to navigate the storm and emerge healthy and strong. We completed the sale of $56 million in real estate to enhance our financial position with additional sales in the pipeline. We launched the next generation of our AUDACY streaming platform with innovative features including segment chaptering of live spoken word radio shows. Since launch, digital listeners are up 25% while registrations have increased 15% and we have high expectations for the impact of the new platform on our future growth. We also continue to make progress on core strategic growth drivers such as national enterprise business development and our ad tech product roadmap to open important pools of demand and accelerate future performance.

"Looking beyond the challenging current macro environment, AUDACY has been transformed into a leading, scaled multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, better able to serve listeners and customers than ever before. We are excited by the opportunities ahead and are deeply focused on continuing to best position the company to compete for significant growth in the dynamic audio market."

