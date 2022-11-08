Launching On Pandora

SUN RECORDS and PANDORA will launch a new station on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th. The station will deliver the best of SUN RECORDS’ iconic artists like ELVIS PRESLEY, ROY ORBISON, JERRY LEE LEWIS, and JOHNNY CASH, round-the-clock, exploring blues, rockabilly, rock and roll, country, and more. The play list is curated exclusively for PANDORA.

In addition, SUN RECORDS is wrapping up a year long celebration of it's 70th Anniversary releases from artists like JOHNNY CASH, JERRY LEE LEWIS, CARL PERKINS, ROY ORBISON, and more. Next from the label is JOHNNY ADAMS’ SOUTH SIDE OF SOUL STREET: THE SSS SESSIONS (REMASTERED 2022), arriving at DSPs and on vinyl on NOVEMBER 11th. Click here for more information.





