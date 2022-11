Sold

BUD WILLIAMSON's NEVERSINK RADIO, LLC is selling Classic Hits WABT (POCONO 96.7)/LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, PA and W247AE/EAST STROUDSBURG, PA to KRISTIN CANTRELL's SOUTHERN BELLE, LLC/SEVEN MOUTAINS MEDIA OF NY LLC for $400,000 ($200,000 cash, $200,000 in a promissory note).

In other filings with the FCC, BLACK MEDIA WORKS, INC. is selling W278CN/EATONVILLE-ORLANDO, FL and W230AL/COCOA, FL to MANUEL E. ARROYO for $200,000. The primary stations are Tropical WVVO-A (VIVA FM)/ORLANDO and Tropical WONQ-A (VIVA FM)/OVIEDO, FL.

