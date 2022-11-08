On NME's Radar

Social music creation platform BANDLAB has partnered with U.K. music publiciation NME to launch GET FEATURED, a new music initiative for rising artists across the globe.

This exclusive opportunity will give emerging and independent singer-songwriters, rappers, producers and bands a platform to get heard by NME’s global audience of music fans, and expand both their networks and online presence.

NME’s RADAR section was born out of the spirit of discovery, and in collaboration with BANDLAB, this feature will continue a shared mission to empower new, underground artists ready to make a name for themselves by pushing them into the mainstream.

Artists of all genres are being encouraged to upload their own original music via BANDLAB OPPORTUNTIES with the submission period running until DECEMBER 31st. NME RADAR’s editorial team will review all entries, before four winners will be chosen.

The winners will receive a unique package of opportunities from NME, including a BANDLAB-supported publication feature and accompanying photoshoot, placement on NME’s NEW BANGERS SPOTIFY PLAYLIST for four weeks, inclusion in the NME newsletter, and extensive support across NME’s social media channels.

For more information, go here.

