Cook (Photo: Alan Messer)

ALABAMA co-founder and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member JEFF COOK has died at the age of 73. He passed away peacefully YESTERDAY (11/7) with his family and close friends by his side at his beach home in DESTIN, FL. The multi-award winning guitarist was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012.

JEFFREY ALAN COOK was born in FORT PAYNE, AL, on AUGUST 27th, 1949. He began playing lead guitar and keyboards in bands at the age of 13. Securing a broadcast license only three days after his 14th birthday, COOK went to work as a disc jockey at a local FORT PAYNE radio station. The broadcast bug had entered his blood, and later resulted in him owning radio and TV stations. After graduating from FORT PAYNE HIGH SCHOOL, COOK received a degree in Electronic Technology from GADSDEN STATE COMMUNITY COLLEGE in GADSDEN, AL, and was named “Outstanding Alumni” by the AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF COMMUNITY COLLEGES. COOK loved that radio combined two of his favorite things, music and electronics.

COOK is credited for introducing the electric double neck guitar to Country music. He was also an accomplished musician with the ability to play piano, guitar, fiddle, bass guitar, banjo, mandolin and anything else thrown in front of him.

He married the love of his life, LISA WILLIAMS, on JUNE 9th, 1995. The COOKS resided in “Cook Castle” atop LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN in FORT PAYNE, GUNTERSVILLE, AL, and DESTIN/MIRAMAR BEACH, FL.

As a member of ALABAMA, COOK enjoyed one of the most successful careers in Country music history. More than 50 years ago, COOK -- along with cousins TEDDY GENTRY and RANDY OWEN -- left FORT PAYNE to spend the summer playing music in a MYRTLE BEACH, SC, bar called THE BOWERY. It took COOK, GENTRY and OWEN six years of tip jars and word-of-mouth to earn a major label deal. COOK's iconic guitar licks, unique fiddle style, exceptional vocals and harmony, along with his bandmates, went on to sell 80 million albums and charted 43 #1 hits, becoming the biggest group in the history of the Country genre.

Due to COOK’s health battle, he ceased touring with ALABAMA in 2018. With his encouragement and well wishes, ALABAMA went on because COOK never wanted “the music to stop or the party to end.”

He co-founded THE JEFF AND LISA COOK FOUNDATION, along with THE JEFF AND LISA COOK CHILDREN'S HOME to house orphaned children worldwide, starting in the PHILIPPINES.

COOK is survived by his wife of 27 years LISA COOK, beloved puppies BLAZER and BLAKELY, his mother BETTY COOK, his brother DAVID COOK, CRYSTAL COOK, his father-in-law JERRIAL WILLIAMS, his brother-in-law RANDY WILLIAMS and many nieces and nephews.

« see more Net News