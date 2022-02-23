Plante

iHEARTMEDIA's Country KWBL (106.7 THE BULL)/DENVER's DENISE PLANTE helped raise over $460k for the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY (ACS) as the host of the 10th Annual CHAMPIONS OF HOPE GALA on SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 5th, at SEAWELL BALLROOM in downtown DENVER. The event also celebrated AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION's accomplishments over the past decade, honored fearless cancer leaders, and raised funds and awareness for the future.

The event is part of PLANTE's on going commitment to the ACS which she has dedicated herself to, due to the loss of her father FRANK NELSON who passeded away on NOVEMBER 18th, 2021, from bladder cancer (NET NEWS 2/25). In SEPTEMBER of this year, Plante hosted another event for ACS with LOCASH which helped raise over $1.26 Million (NET NEWS 9/26).





