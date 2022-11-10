Dani Deahl (Photo Credit: Amelia Krates)

DANI DEAHL is the new as Head of Communications & Creator Insights for BANDLAB TECHNOLOGIES, and will serve as a company cultural liaison. DEAHL most recently served as Editorial Director at OUTPUT where she led content strategy development, and currently serves as President of the Board for the CHICAGO Chapter of the RECORDING ACADEMY.

CALDECOTT MUSIC GROUP CEO/Founder MENG RU KUOK said, “We are thrilled to have DANI join us and bring her passion and enthusiasm for the music industry to BANDLAB. Dani is an amazing tech storyteller with years of experience and admiration by members of the music tech community. Her ability to extract the big picture and convey key messages will make her an asset to BANDLAB and our community.”

DEAHL said, “I couldn’t be more honored to join the talented team at BANDLAB TECHNOLOGIES. It’s such an exciting time for BANDLAB and the music industry at large – artists are rewriting rules and defining culture on a global scale. My goal has always been to help give a platform to creators, and I can’t wait to jump right in to champion BANDLAB’s mission to empower music creation around the world.”

