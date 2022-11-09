Nicole On The Move

According to WPTV-TV/W. PALM BEACH, Tropical Storm NICOLE will strengthen as it moves WEST toward FLORIDA making landfall between WEST PALM BEACH and VERO BEACH as a Category 1 hurricane about 1a (ET), THURSDAY (11/10).

ALL ACCESS is in touch with our radio friends in the market as to coverage and safety plans.

HUBBARD/WEST PALM BEACH Hot AC WRMF and Top 40 WRMF HD-4 (PARTY 96.3) Brand Content Dir. RANDI WEST told ALL ACCESS:

“WRMF and local TV weather partner WPTV will offer with continuous updates on the weather situation. I will be on-air 7-12p (11/9) as NICOLE is expected to make landfall sometime late evening as a potential Category 1 storm. The KVJ SHOW on THURSDAY morning (11/10) will have the latest on the storm as it is expected to move out quickly.”

If you have coverage to report, click here.

