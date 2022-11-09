Nicole Packed A Punch (photo: courtesy NOAA)

As reported on YESTERDAY on ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 11/10), Tropical Storm NICOLE was strengthening to a Category 1 Hurricane as it made its way toward landfall forecast to hit between WEST PALM BEACH and VERO BEACH as a Category 1 hurricane during today’s early morning hours, around 1a.

At last report last night, NICOLE's center was "75 miles EAST of WEST PALM BEACH with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) and was moving west at 13 mph," according to YAHOO. Beach erosion powered by a strong storm surge, heavy rain and strong winds of 74 to 95 miles an hour were likely before tracking into GEORGIA and THE CAROLINAS.

NICOLE's conditions and damage will be updated later this morning.

ALL ACCESS was in touch with our radio friends in the market as to coverage and safety plans and here is what was reported as we went to deadline last night (11/9):

iHEARTMEDIA SVPP JASON CARR reported to ALL ACCESS, “The following stations are currently in wall-to-wall OPERATION STORM WATCH coverage for THE PALM BEACHES & TREASURE COAST:

WJNO-A (NEWS RADIO 1290/WEST PALM BEACH

Talk WZZR-FM (Real Radio 92.1)/West Palm Beach

Country WAVE (WAVE 92.7)/STUART

Classic Hits WQOL/VERO BEACH

Talk WCZR (REAL RADIO 101.7)/VERO BEACH

WZTA-AM & W300BQ (OLDIES 107.9 & 1370/VERO BEACH

"Also continuing OPERATION STORM WATCH coverage here.”

HUBBARD/WEST PALM BEACH Hot AC WRMF and Top 40 WRMF HD-4 (PARTY 96.3) Brand Content Dir. RANDI WEST, who was on the air last night 7-12p (11/9), told ALL ACCESS:

“WRMF and local TV weather partner WPTV will offer continuous updates on the weather situation. NICOLE is expected to make landfall sometime late evening as a potential Category 1 storm. The KVJ SHOW on THURSDAY morning (11/10) will have the latest on the storm as it is expected to move out quickly.”

