'Moug & Angie Mornings' Toy Drive

LOTUS COMMUNICATIONS Hot AC KPLZ (STAR 101.5)/SEATTLE's JOHN MOUG of the morning show "MOUG & ANGIE" will ascend a scaffolding located in the parking lot of THE OUTFIT COLLECTION in AUBURN, WA to kick off the first-ever "MOUG & ANGIE MORNINGS' TOY DRIVE.

MOUG will live on the scaffolding for 12 days while broadcasting and ANGIE MORALES will be "boots on the ground," helping collect bikes, cash, gift cards and new, unwrapped toys to benefit THE SALVATION ARMY, which will distribute donations to local families in need this holiday season.

Commented MOUG, “Both ANGIE and I grew up with hard working, single moms and benefitted from a similar TOY DRIVE as kids. We want to do something big to help those less fortunate in the PACIFIC NORTHWEST have a memorable CHRISTMAS.”

PD/midday host LISA ADAMS added, “STAR 101.5 has been and will always be committed to super serving our communities and those in need. Kindness and compassion are part of MOUG and ANGIE MORNINGS' DNA and they are very passionate about making a difference with this TOY DRIVE. More than ever, we want to come together with our listeners to help support those families in the PUGET SOUND who need a helping hand.”

