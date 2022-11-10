Nominees To Be Named

RECORDING ACADEMY CEO HARVEY MASON JR will be on hand as the 65TH GRAMMY AWARD nominees are announced on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 15th. MASON JR will be joined by JIMMIE ALLEN, CBS MORNINGS' NATE BURLESON and GAYLE KING, LUIS FONSI, JOHN LEGEND, MACHINE GUN KELLY, SMOKEY ROBINSON, OLIVIA RODRIGO and RECORDING ACADEMY LOS ANGELES Chapter Pres. LEDISI.

The event will stream live on live.grammy.com and the ACADEMY's social channels.

The 65TH GRAMMY AWARDS ceremony will be at LOS ANGELES' CRYPTO.COM ARENA on SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 5th, and broadcast live on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on PARAMOUNT +.

