BENZTOWN has teamed with ENVISIONWISE to create a new texting platform exclusively for radio stations, STUDIOTEXTER. STUDIOTEXTER is designed for radio, by radio professionals to provide texting service, contesting, and communication.

BENZTOWN is offering STUDIOTEXTER to stations at no cost for the remainder of 2022 for stations signing up now through the end of the year.

BENZTOWN Pres. DAVE “CHACHI” DENES said, "We’ve set out to create a texting service that’s built specifically for the industry we love at the most affordable price. STUDIOTEXTER is the real deal for stations looking for a new best-in-class texting partner."

ENVISIONWISE Pres. and CEO JACKIE PARKS added, "We are very excited to partner with BENZTOWN in bringing STUDIOTEXTER to radio, when stations need this seamless texting solution more than ever. STUDIOTEXTER is the only radio texting platform designed by radio professionals to meet the specific texting needs of radio stations - which sets us far apart from other texting services. STUDIOTEXTER enhances connections, builds trust, and strengthens communication between station brands and their communities, amplifying brand awareness and engagement while promoting loyalty."

For details, connect with BENZTOWN VP/Sales & Operations MASA PATTERSON at mp@benztown.com or at (818) 842-4600. See more at https://studiotexter.com.





