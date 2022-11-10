'Tis The Season

iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits WLKO (102.9 THE LAKE)/CHARLOTTE has transformed itself to "CHARLOTTE's New Home For The Holidays". The station is featuring classics and new holiday music from FRANK SINATRA, BURL IVES, NAT KING COLE, JOHNNY MATHIS, JACKSON 5, MARIAH CAREY, HARRY CONNICK JR., TAYLOR SWIFT, KELLY CLARKSON and more.

iHEARTMEDIA/CHARLOTTE SVPP A.J. commented, "As the holiday season approaches, listeners all over CHARLOTTE and the CAROLINAS are sure to get in a festive mood with our non-stop holiday music. We can’t wait to make new memories with our listeners and their families for another year as ‘CHARLOTTE’s New Home for the Holidays’ station."

