Lineup Announced

PEPSI ROCK THE SOUTH has announced it's lineup for next years festival happening July 20-22, 2023, at YORK FARMS in CULLMAN, AL. The list of headliners for the now three day event include CHRIS STAPLETON, ZACH BRYAN, CODY JOHNSON and RILEY GREEN.

Other artists expected to perform are BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, TRAVIS TRITT, JO DEE MESSINA, CHASE MATTHEW, DRAKE MILLIGAN, MACKENZIE CARPENTER, MADELINE EDWARDS, J.R. CARROLL, ELLA LANGLEY, TRISTAN BAUGH and more.

Pre-sale tickets are availible now. A portion of the proceeds from the Festival will go to support charities that help people every day in local ALABAMA communities.

PEPSI ROCK THE SOUTH PARTNER SHANE QUICK said, “We welcomed more than 65,000 fans last year, and we’re looking forward to expanding to three days with some amazing headliners and artists this year. It’s been an exciting journey to see this festival continue to grow and give back. We are thankful for this community, and we look forward to seeing everyone in CULLMAN again this Summer.”

