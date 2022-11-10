Reilly

Voice Over pro JOHN REILLY has added AUDACY's News-Talk WBBM-A-WCFS (WBBM NEWSRADIO 105.9)/CHICAGO to his roster of stations. REILLY is also the voice of AUDACY News KNX-A-F/LOS ANGELES, News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA, and News-Talk WTIC-A/HARTFORD as well as other stations around the country.

REILLY is represented exclusively by NATE ZEITZ at CESD who can be reached at NZeitz@cesdtalent.com. Click here to listen to REILLY's demo.

