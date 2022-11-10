Sold

STEVE KINGSTON's EMPIRE BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. is selling Triple A WRNR/GRASONVILLE-ANNAPOLIS, MD to PETER AND JOHN FELLOWSHIP INC. for $1.54 million. The buyer owns Religion WRBS-A and Contemporary Christian WRBS-F (BRIGHT FM)/BALTIMORE.

In other filings with the FCC, ONE MEDIA, INC. is selling KMML/CIMARRON, KS to WESTERN KANSAS BROADCAST CENTER, LLC for $85,000.

WEST TEXAS BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Classic Country KTXO (simulcast of KCKM-A)/GOLDSMITH-MONAHANS, TX to THE CAMPBELL CRAFT COMPANY LLC for $25,000.

RADIO BY GRACE, INC. is transferring K286BU/IDAHO FALLS, ID to SANDHILL MEDIA GROUP, LLC for a subchannel agreement to run the seller's programming in K239BN/IDAHO FALLS and K239BR/POCATELLO, ID plus a 10 year tower lease for K239BN.

And TWILIGHT BROADCASTING, INC. has closed on the sale of Sports WKQW-A-W281CA (FOX SPORTS 104.1 AND 1120)/OIL CITY, PA to JOE LODANOSKY and JOE VILKIE's J2 MEDIA, INC. for $38,000.

« see more Net News