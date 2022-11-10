Podcasting's Reach Noted

EDISON RESEARCH has issued a graph showing the increase in podcasting's reach over the last eight years, highlighting the latest Share of Ear study with a 20% increase in podcasting's reach among Americans 13 and older (18%) year-over-year as of third quarter 2022. The figure is up from 5% in 2014. Podcasts represent 24% of spoken word audio consumption.

