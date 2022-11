Chad Kroeger Is 48 (Photo: A.PAES / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on TUESDAY (11/15) to iHEARTMEDIA/National Programming Group Country PD JAY CRUZE, KMEZ-WPRF-KKND/NEW ORLEANS OM LEBRON JOSEPH, iHEARTMEDIA/ATLANTA VP/Creative Services JIM COOK, record promotion veteran FRANCO IEMMELLO, KSKS/FRESNO and KATM/MODESTO-STOCKTON PD ANDY WINFORD, AMPLIFY MUSIC-NASHVILLE's TRUDIE RICHARDSON, TALK RADIO NETWORKS’ MARK MASTERS, NASSAU/PORTLAND, ME OM STAN MANNING, RISER HOUSE National Dir./Promotion JEFF DAVIS, former KTWV/LOS ANGELES APD/MD PAUL CILIANO, former WIL/ST. LOUIS Brand Content Dir./PD DANNY MONTANA, iHEARTMEDIA/SACRAMENTO Market Pres. SARA MCCLURE, former KCAQ/OXNARD-VENTURA's MARGAUX BANGS, VOX AM/FM/BURLINGTON OM PAUL JARVIS, former KYXY/SAN DIEGO’s EMILY GRIFFITH, BINNIE MEDIA/MAINE VP/Programming STAN BENNETT, and to WGCO/SAVANNAH PD STACY SCOTT.

Celebrating Birthdays on WEDNESDAY (11/16), ALL ACCESS’ DAVE HOEFFEL, EPITAPH Dir./National Radio Promotions for Alternative/Rock EDIE LUNDEEN, HOTTALKLA.COM's RICH BOERNER, UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO VP/Sales RENE FLORES, KAYOS PRODUCTIONS Pres. CAROL KAYE, consultant BOB GUERRA, DELILAH Engineer TONY AUSTIN, former WRBQ/TAMPA's JOJO WALKER, BAY AREA radio vet HAMMERIN' HANK, KOIA/PHOENIX's STEVE GODDARD, and STONEY CREEK RECORDS’ LEXI WILLSON.

« see more Net News