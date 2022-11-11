Parton (Photo: FeatureFlash Photo/Shutterstock.com)

"DOLLY PARTON hasn’t just accepted her new status as a Rock star -- she's embraced it," according to SOUTHERN LIVING, which reports that after the Country legend leaned into the genre during her induction into the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME on SATURDAY (11/5) and wrote a new song for the event entitled "Rockin'," which she performed with ZAC BROWN BAND, she confirmed during her acceptance speech what ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY had been reporting: She also has plans to release a Rock album sometime in the near future.

"I'm a rock star now," said PARTON at the ceremony. "This is a very special night for me. I'm sure a lot of you knew that back when they said they were gonna put me in the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME I didn't feel like I had done enough to deserve that. I didn't understand at the time that it's about more than that, but I'm just so honored and so proud to be here tonight."

PARTON also said that she was initially shocked when she learned she was nominated for the ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME in MARCH. She initially turned the nomination down, claiming she was unworthy of the honor, but by MAY, she had changed her mind.

Click here to see video of her performance at the induction ceremony.

