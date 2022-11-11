Feed The Rockies This Monday

BONNEVILLE INTERNATIONAL's Country KYGO/DENVER will host THANKSGIVING ON THE MAYFLOWER to benefit THE FOOD BANK OF THE ROCKIES on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 14th. The station's MAYFLOWER truck will be at the HIGHLANDS RANCH WALMART on BUSINESS CENTER DRIVE through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th.

KYGO will broadcast live and accept non-perishable food donations every day from 7a to 7p until the truck is full, helping to feed COLORADO families in need.

« see more Net News