As legendary radio broadcaster SCOTT SHANNON prepares to retire later this year, COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY pays tribute to him in his latest column for ALL ACCESS. He shares the story of a tennis match and limo ride he shared with SHANNON “back in the day” that left a lasting impression on SHOMBY and, he says, “altered the entire trajectory” of SHOMBY’s career after he took the opportunity to pick SHANNON’s brain.

He shares two lessons from the experience: “First, for the aspiring broadcasters in our business, DO NOT be afraid to approach a well-known personality, programmer or manager and ask for advice,” writes SHOMBY. “Be prepared and be specific. You won’t get help unless you ask for it. Secondly, for the experienced radio people out there, never turn your back on mentoring someone. If you have the knowledge, experience and expertise, share it! Be available and be intentional. Heck, do it in the name of SCOTT SHANNON!”

Read more in SHOMBY’s new column, “The Best Who Ever Was Passes It On,” in our CONSULTANT TIPS section here.

