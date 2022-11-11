McEntire (Photo: Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

REBA MCENTIRE’s show set for ESTERO, FL LAST NIGHT (11/10), has been rescheduled for SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10th, due to Hurricane NICOLE. The country star shared the news on social media on WEDNESDAY (11/9).

She wrote, “The safety of my fans, band and crew is always my number one priority. All tickets will be honored for the new date. Thank you for understanding! I’ll be praying for the safety of everyone in FLORIDA.”

So far, it appears that Tonight's show (11/11) in TAMPA will go on.

The news comes after she postponed three shows last week, after being put on vocal rest by her doctor. The REBA: LIVE IN CONCERT 2022 with TERRI CLARK will now wrap DECEMBER 16th in INDIANAPOLIS. Spring dates have just been announced for 2023, which kicks off MARCH 9th in JACKSONVILLE and concludes at NYC’s MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, marking Reba’s first time playing the iconic venue. TERRI CLARK and THE ISAACS will support.

« see more Net News