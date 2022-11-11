-
Jingle Bells In Jersey; WMGQ (Magic 98.3)/New Brunswick, NJ Joins The Holiday Hits Parade
by Tom Cunningham
BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WMGQ (MAGIC 98.3)/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ has officially become JERSEY’S CHRISTMAS STATION. The sounds of the season began on FRIDAY (11/11) with the #1 song chosen by listeners for 11 years in a row, MARIAH CAREY’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
ALL ACCESS previously reported that WMGQ was planning their Christmas flip to happen this week (NET NEWS 11/1) .
In addition, MAGIC 98.3's resident "MR. CHRISTMAS" and afternoon host, BRETT RADLER, read his yearly holiday message on the air to kick off the festivities.