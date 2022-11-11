Decked Halls!

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WMGQ (MAGIC 98.3)/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ has officially become JERSEY’S CHRISTMAS STATION. The sounds of the season began on FRIDAY (11/11) with the #1 song chosen by listeners for 11 years in a row, MARIAH CAREY’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

ALL ACCESS previously reported that WMGQ was planning their Christmas flip to happen this week (NET NEWS 11/1) .

In addition, MAGIC 98.3's resident "MR. CHRISTMAS" and afternoon host, BRETT RADLER, read his yearly holiday message on the air to kick off the festivities.

« see more Net News