ALICIA KEYS, BACKSTREET BOYS, DAN + SHAY, JOHN LEGEND and MEGHAN TRAINOR will help iHEARTMEDIA celebrate its annual holiday music flip nationwide with the "iHEARTRADIO Holiday Special," hosted by MARIO LOPEZ.

The special will broadcast on all of the company's AC and Classic Hits stations across the country on NOVEMBER 23rd at 7p local times, with the stars discussing their favorite holiday songs and traditions.

Every holiday season, iHEARTMEDIA converts music radio stations in its key markets to all CHRISTMAS music through DECEMBER 25th, often doubling the audience size from non-holiday programming.

iHEARTMEDIA’s annual station flip to CHRISTMAS music kicked off FRIDAY (11/11), with more than 80 stations broadcasting the season’s music from today’s biggest artists, as well as holiday classics from BING CROSBY, DEAN MARTIN, FRANK SINATRA and more.

Listeners can hear even more holiday cheer across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices with the iHEARTRADIO app. Listeners can check them out on the dedicated iHEARTRADIO HOLIDAY page.

iHEARTMEDIA Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN said, “You always know it’s the holiday season when iHEARTRADIO stations across AMERICA start playing CHRISTMAS music. To get everyone in the mood, we’re bringing back the iHEARTRADIO HOLIDAY SPECIAL to help us all get in the spirit.”

