'Tis The Season

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WJPT (SUNNY 106.3)/FT. MYERS, FL, kicked off the holiday season format with MARIAH CAREY’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” at 5p (ET) last FRIDAY (11/11). Programming can also be heard online at www.sunny1063.com from now until 11:59p (ET) on DECEMBER 26th.

Commented WJPT PD TOM CALOCOCCI, “Given what our community has endured over the last several weeks, we are looking forward to bringing our listeners some joy and holiday spirit with seasonal favorites. We are proud to continue our annual tradition of sharing holiday cheer on SUNNY106.3.”

Added VP/Market Manager AJ LURIE, “When the decorations start to go up, we want to make sure our community has their favorite holiday music to play. It's beginning to look a lot like CHRISTMAS!”

