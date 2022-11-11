McCartney With Gibson Gives' 'Guitars For Peace' (Photo: MJ Kim)

PAUL McCARTNEY, the ROLLING STONES, QUEEN's BRIAN MAY and SLASH are among those donating instruments to GIBSON's "Guitars For Peace," bringing the music community together to stand behind the Ukraine Relief effort, raising awareness and funds to aid the people of UKRAINE.

GIBSON luthiers have crafted an extremely limited edition run of “Guitars For Peace” LES PAUL CUSTOM electric guitars, which display the Azure Blue and Gold colors of the UKRAINIAN flag. The company partnered with artists to perform with the guitars on stage on tour this summer. Autograph books traveling alongside each guitar have been signed by McCARTNEY, the STONES' KEITH RICHARDS and RONNIE WOOD, QUEEN's BRIAN MAY, MANA;s PHER OLIVERA, CHIC's NILE RODGERS, PAUL WELLER, MARK KNOPFLER, LIZZY HALE, MARGO PRICE, ALEX LIFESON, LEWIS CAPALDI, BLOSSOMS, THE GRATELLIS, KASABIAN, MADNESS, MAISIE PETERS, PALOMA FAITH, THE CHARLATANS, THE VACCINES, TOYAH, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and JASON MOMOA, among others.

View the entire GIBSON “Guitars For Peace” lot descriptions -- GIBSON LOT #964-970 -- up for auction now at JULIEN'S AUCTIONS here, and bid online here.

100% of the funds from the auction of the GIBSON “Guitars For Peace” UKRAINE RELIEF guitars will go to the current humanitarian need for the people of UKRAINE, as well as rebuilding efforts once the conflict ends. In addition to the guitars, GIBSON has launched the “Guitars For Peace” T-shirt to allow everyone across the globe to show their support for UKRAINE. To order the GIBSON GIVES “Guitars For Peace” T-shirt, visit here.

Commented McCARTNEY, “I’m happy to auction this beautiful guitar of mine to benefit the fine people of UKRAINE. Hopefully it will help them through this aggressive RUSSIAN invasion.”

Added SLASH, “It is an honor to represent the brave sovereign state of UKRAINE. I'm proud to support them during this conflict.”

RUSH's ALEX LIFESON stated, “Once again, GIBSON GIVES rises to the occasion! I’m proud to count myself in as a supporter of the Guitars For Peace initiative in aid of the people of UKRAINE.”

Said HALESTORM's LIZZY HALE, “It’s been heartbreaking to watch the innocent people of UKRAINE in such turmoil. I’m so proud of my GIBSON family for stepping up to provide a bit of hope to our fellow humans.”

“For many centuries, music has always played a pivotal role in uniting communities and countries, especially during times of conflict,” says James “JC” Curleigh, President and CEO of Gibson Brands. “Despite the dark circumstances, we stand by our amazing artists with our support to launch ‘Guitars for Peace,’ and to envision a better future for Ukraine and its citizens.”

