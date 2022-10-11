WESTWOOD ONE VP/News & Talk Programming KEVIN DELANY has confirmed in a company wide email that death of JIM BOHANNON at age 78 following a long battle with esophageal cancer.

DELANY wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that our colleague JIM BOHANNON passed away this morning at age 78. It was JIM’s wish to be cremated and he requested there be no funeral service.

“JIM’s wife ANNABELLE said, ‘I have no doubt he is looking for a microphone and headset to begin broadcasting - he will just be working for a different network.’”

BOHANNON retired from WESTWOOD ONE with his last show that was set to air on OCTOBER 14th (NET NEWS 10/11). BOHANNON said of his retirement, “It’s been a great 40 years with WESTWOOD ONE, with the last 30 as host of the ‘JIM BOHANNON SHOW.’ I’ve enjoyed every minute of our daily nighttime town hall with my guests, callers, and all of AMERICA.”

WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES commented on BOHANNON's retirement: "We celebrate JIM’s long radio history and all his achievements, including his induction into the NAB BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME, the FIRST AMENDMENT AWARD from the RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION, the LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD from TALKERS magazine, and his inductions into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME and the MISSOURI BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION HALL OF FAME. JIM has been an invaluable member of our WESTWOOD ONE family over these many years. He is truly an industry legend.”

WESTWOOD ONE "THE MARK LEVIN SHOW" associate producer and AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA weekend host RICH VALDES took over the 10p-1a (ET) weeknight time slot.

