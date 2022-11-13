Bohannon

As reported SATURDAY at ALL ACCESS (NET NEWS 11/13), longtime WESTWOOD ONE late night host JIM BOHANNON died SATURDAY morning after a long battle with esophageal cancer. He was 78.

BOHANNON began his career at KLWT-A/LEBANON, MO in 1960, and worked at KWTO-A and KICK-A/SPRINGFIELD, MO before a stint in the U.S. ARMY. Upon his discharge in 1970, BOHANNON worked in WASHINGTON at WTOP-A, WRC-A, and WGAY-A-F and at WCFL-A/CHICAGO. He started a syndicated show for MUTUAL in 1985 and became a regular guest host for LARRY KING's syndicated MUTUAL/WESTWOOD ONE show, taking over the night slot in 1993. He also hosted "AMERICA IN THE MORNING" for 31 years until 2015. His final show aired on OCTOBER 14th.

A memo to staff from WESTWOOD ONE VP/News & Talk Programming KEVIN DELANY read, “It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that our colleague JIM BOHANNON passed away this morning at age 78. It was JIM’s wish to be cremated and he requested there be no funeral service.

“JIM’s wife ANNABELLE said, ‘I have no doubt he is looking for a microphone and headset to begin broadcasting - he will just be working for a different network.’”

NAB President/CEO CURTIS LEGEYT issued a statement reading, “Our industry has lost a legend in the passing of JIM BOHANNON, who embodied the spirt of broadcasting. His charismatic nature, distinct style and engaging programs have left an enduring mark on radio and the generations of audiences whose lives he touched. I am grateful for the opportunity I had to be a guest on his show and was honored to induct him into NAB’s BROADCASTING HALL OF FAME earlier this year. We offer our deepest condolences to JIM’s family, friends, and fans.”

WESTWOOD ONE "THE MARK LEVIN SHOW" associate producer and AUDACY News-Talk WPHT-A/PHILADELPHIA weekend host RICH VALDES took over the 10p-1a (ET) weeknight time slot.

