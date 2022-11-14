New Series

EMMY and TONY winner MANDY PATINKIN is the narrator of a new podcast from ANTICA PRODUCTIONS and the LEO BAECK INSTITUTE examining Jewish life in GERMANY under the Nazis in the 1930s, based on the papers of refugees and material from the LBI archives. "EXILE" is a 12-part series that debuted NOVEMBER 1st with the first of six weekly episodes; the remaining six will debut in 2023.

“I am fortunate to be part of EXILE, to tell the extraordinary stories of these individuals, their noble lives and journey,” said PATINKIN. “It is important to tell their stories at this time... for hope, inspiration and humanity all over the world.”

“After decades of collecting, preserving, and cataloging the stories of German-speaking Jews for use by scholars and families, it is thrilling for LBI to bring them directly to a broader audience with the help of the master storytellers at Antica and the warmth and gravitas of the great MANDY PATINKIN,” said LBI Executive Director WILLIAM WEITZER. “These first twelve stories focus on experiences under National Socialism, which makes for compelling, and sometimes harrowing listening. As usual, however, what LBI also wants to convey to people who are drawn in by these stories is a sense of the people and the culture that existed before 1933.”

ANTICA CEO STUART COXE added, “ANTICA believes storytelling is a lens into truth, humanity and progress. We are proud to partner with LBI to tell stories -- narrated by the great MANDY PATINKIN -- that will further larger understanding of historical German-Jewish figures, foster empathy and, ultimately, provide insight into current cultural and political landscapes around the world.”

