PEARL RECORDS' GARTH BROOKS will headline a LAS VEGAS residency, "GARTH BROOKS/PLUS ONE," at THE COLOSSEUM at CAESARS PALACE in 2023. So far, 27 dates have been announced, spanning MAY through DECEMBER. The shows will feature varying band members and occasional special guests. It will be BROOKS' second VEGAS residency, following one at the WYNN's ENCORE THEATER, which ran from 2009-2014.

"VEGAS is the place where anything goes, and THE COLOSSEUM at CAESARS is the heart of VEGAS," said BROOKS. "The perfect combination to present a show that will not only push the envelope, it's gonna shred it."

BROOKS has partnered with TICKETMASTER Verified Fan for ticket sales. For information and to register for Verified Tickets, go here.

As part of the ticket package, sold through TICKETMASTER, a preorder option to purchase BROOKS' new box set, "GARTH BROOKS LIVE LIVE," which includes a book and five discs filled with more than 50 of his live and newly-released recordings. is available.





