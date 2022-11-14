127% of Goal

PILLAR OF FIRE Contemporary Christian WAWZ (STAR 99.1)/MIDDLESEX-SOMERSET-UNION, NJ and COMPASSION INTERNATIONAL recently teamed up to feed families affected by a global food crisis. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, the war in UKRAINE, and rising global inflation, families who were already at risk are now facing severe food insecurity. STAR 99.1 listeners responded, reaching 127% of the goal.



“What an amazing event with STAR 99.1,” said COMPASSION's MATT HAHN. “It was a blessing to team up with listeners to be the hands and feet of JESUS and feed over 1,200 families for one month through COMPASSION’s Global Food Crisis campaign.”

