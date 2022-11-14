Drexler

WARNER MUSIC GROUP's ADA WORLDWIDE division has named former THE ORCHARD VP/Business & Legal Affairs MARYLYNNE DREXLER as Head of Business & Legal Affairs and former THE ORCHARD Sr. Dir./A&R BRYAN ROBERTS as VP/A&R and Label Acquisition. Both are based in NEW YORK and report to ADA WORLDWIDE President CAT KREIDICH.

KREIDICH said, “MARYLYNNE has a stellar reputation. She’s exactly the type of executive you want in your corner -- an expert negotiator, dealmaker, and big picture thinker, she always puts the music and the artist first. With her at the helm, we’ll continue to craft deals that attract the brightest talent and set us and our partners up for long-term success. Our entire leadership team will benefit from her guidance. And I’m happy to welcome BRYAN to the team -- his relationships and unmatched creative instincts will be a game changer. With these hires, we’re in a great position to take ADA to the next level.”

DREXLER said, “I’ve always admired ADA’s commitment to elevating independent music, and applaud how CAT and the team have transformed the business in recent years. I’m looking forward to helping continuously evolve our offerings globally, all while staying true to our mission of supporting creatives at any stage in their career. I can’t wait to build upon this incredible momentum -- the future at ADA is brighter than ever.”

