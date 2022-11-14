Jones (Photo: Carly Glazier)

The RECORDING INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION OF AMERICA (RIAA) has promoted JACKIE JONES to SVP/Artist & Industry Relations. The NASHVILLE based executive will remain the association’s chief representative in the market. JONES’ work bringing artists to the forefront of policy advocacy and connecting lawmakers with the music community has become a cornerstone of RIAA’s work. She will continue to report to RIAA’s Chief Policy Officer MORNA WILLENS.

JONES joined RIAA in APRIL 2019. Before that, she spent 17 years at VIACOM’s CMT. Since joining the association, she has executed notable events, created artist partnerships and helped generate music business opportunities for students at TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY.

“While at RIAA, I have learned how vital it is to help policymakers understand the ways labels support and partner with artists and all the work our industry does to strengthen and grow the creative community and economy," said JONES. "Advocating on behalf of the recorded music industry every day is an honor. I look forward to fostering an even more inclusive community that knows the importance of supporting and protecting the rights of creators and innovators."

WILLENS added, “JACKIE is a championing force whose deep ties in MUSIC CITY are unparalleled. Her creativity and ability to engage labels, artists and community partners is a great asset to the work of RIAA. We are delighted to celebrate her talents with this promotion.”

