Wejebe (Photo: Facebook)

UNIVISION Sr. Podcast Producer and "ENIGMAS SIN RESOLVER" host DAFNNE WEJEBE is joining bilingual digital media company MUNDONOW as Director of Audio Content and host of a new paranormal show, "CODICE CRIPTICO," for MUNDONOW's ÓYENOS AUDIO podcast network.

“We are very excited to welcome DAFNNE WEJEBE to the MUNDONOW team,” said MUNDONOW CEO RENE ALEGRIA. “Her talent, industry experience and strong connection to her audience will accelerate our strategy to build a diverse offering of smart, highly sophisticated podcasts aimed at our bilingual audience. As an established and engaging producer and on-air host, her new show CODICE CRIPTICO, will serve as a platform for delivering unmatched content. She joins a group of respected digital media industry veterans who recently joined MUNDONOW to advance our unique approach to serving our audience and participate in the tremendous growth potential across our platform.”

“MUNDONOW is already on its way to becoming a leader in multicultural and bilingual podcasting,” said.WEJEBE. “Since the rebrand (from MUNDO HISPANICO), I’ve witnessed its expansion in the Hispanic media market, reflecting its compelling vision, strong leadership, and quality content. I look forward to bringing my insights and content contributions to the fold, and most importantly to our listeners, as we expand the production of CODICE CRIPTICO, and continue to roll-out ÓYENOS AUDIO, MUNDONOW’s new bilingual podcast network.”

