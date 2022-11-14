Boots And Hearts 2023

BOOTS AND HEARTS, CANADA's, largest music and camping festival, has announced headliners and the first round of performers for next year's event, taking place AUGUST 10-13, 2023 at BURL'S CREEK EVENT GROUNDS in ORO-MEDONTE, ON.

Blending Country and Rock, the 12th annual festival will feature NICKELBACK in their first appearance, along with KEITH URBAN and TIM McGRAW closing out the weekend. Also announced were RILEY GREEN, HARDY, TRAVIS DENNING, LAUREN ALAINA and DALLAS SMITH. Canadian artists TIM HICKS and JOSH ROSS kick off the weekend.

Both weekend passes and single-day tickets will be available, and the ticket pre-sale is WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 16th at 10a (ET) with the public on sale following on FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18th at 10a (ET). Get tickets, RV and tent camping and parking information here.

