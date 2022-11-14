Now At Vox

JOSH MUCCIO's "THE PITCH" podcast has landed at the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK, which will handle sales, marketing, and distribution of the independently-owned show. The series will return for its first season under VOX's auspices in FEBRUARY 2023, preceded by a behind-the-scenes preview episode to be released later this month. "THE PITCH" posted its most recent episode in DECEMBER 2020 and announced its exit from SPOTIFY's GIMLET MEDIA in JULY 2022, when MUCCIO bought the show from GIMLET.

“VOX MEDIA is home to so many great shows, and their business programming is unrivaled,” said MUCCIO. “It truly couldn’t be a better fit for THE PITCH. I can’t wait to see what we’re able to accomplish together.”

“We have long been fans of THE PITCH, which peels back the curtain on the investing process, and puts a spotlight on the stories of entrepreneurs as they look to fund and grow their companies,” said VOX MEDIA GM/Audio and Digital Video RAY CHAO. “We are thrilled to be able to bring our audience at the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK more of the content they crave, and to round out our slate with a show that brings such a fresh and original approach to covering this world.”

