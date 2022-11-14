Callihan, Campese

COX MEDIA GROUP has promoted STEPHANIE CALLIHAN from Dir. of Sales to VP/Market Manager at the company's HOUSTON cluster, and has upped ORLANDO Dir. of Sales JC CAMPESE to VP/Market Manager for that cluster. CALLIHAN fills one of the roles left vacant by the exit of KEITH LAWLESS from the RVP/GM posts in HOUSTON and TAMPA on SEPTEMBER 2nd. CAMPESE replaces JASON MEDER, who transferred earlier this year to the company's TAMPA cluster to take over for LAWLESS there.

“My journey to CMG has been a great one, and each step of the way has equipped me with the exact set of skills I need to lock arms and win with this outstanding team,” said CALLIHAN, who joined CMG in 2021 after serving in Market Manager and DOS positions at AUDACY, iHEARTMEDIA, and CITADEL/ABC/DISNEY. “The CMG team is poised to transform the radio industry, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

“I’ve had the pleasure of serving a diverse portfolio of audiences and organizations and look forward to bringing those experiences forward in my new role with CMG,” said CAMPESE, with CMG since 2000. “I am beyond excited to take this next step and push our best-in-class CMG brands to the next level.”

EVP ROB BABIN said, “We are excited to tap into our amazing internal CMG leadership talent and announce the promotions of JC and STEPHANIE. JC and STEPHANIE have a fantastic range of experiences and talents that will make a positive impact on CMG and our talented teams in ORLANDO and HOUSTON. I look forward to the difference they’ll make as CMG continues to evolve to meet the needs of our listeners, clients, and our communities.”

Stations in the HOUSTON cluster are Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q), Classic Rock KHPT-KTHT (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5), and Classic Country KTHT (COUNTRY LEGENDS 97.1). The ORLANDO cluster includes News-Talk WDBO-A-W297BB, Country WWKA (K92.3), R&B WCFB (STAR 94.5), Spanish Hits WOEX (ÉXITOS 96.5), and Classic Hits WMMO.

